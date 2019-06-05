'Multitasking' Before a Big Show
Prior to her 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards performance, Underwood showed fans on Instagram how she took care of her mom duties while prepping to hit the stage.
“Getting ready for my performance… also pumping. 😬😂🤷♀️” she wrote alongside a selfie she took in full stage makeup and hair, tacking on the hashtags “#Multitasking,” “#ACMAwards,” “#Southbound” and “#LetsDoThis.”
Underwood, who welcomed her second child Jacob Bryan on Jan. 23, clearly has this multitasking thing down.
Achieving a Work(Out)-(Mom)Life Balance
The key to getting back in shape after having a second child is keeping things light with a little mom humor. Just ask Underwood, who posted this makeup-free, post-gym selfie with the caption: “When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue…then maybe you should be concerned! 😂 (sorry, total mom joke).”
The ability to kill two birds with one stone is one way this mama keeps her energy up while trying to maintain a clean household. The singer added: “I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday (today I’m cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout).”
Getting Teased by Her Own Kid
In a tweet, Underwood shared the nickname her 4-year-old son Isaiah gave her and in all honesty — it’s pretty darn hilarious.
“My own kid just called me ‘Carefree Underwear.’ This is basically elementary school all over again,” she jokingly wrote.
Dealing with the Pressure to Bounce Back After Giving Birth
The star opened up on Instagram about her post-pregnancy body and the promise she made to herself about letting go of the pressure to get her pre-baby body back.
“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again… for my body to feel the way that I know it can. As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me,” she continued.
“It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”
Maintaining Faith While Overcoming Three Miscarriages
The journey to having two kids was not an easy one for the country star. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Underwood revealed that she had suffered three miscarriages, two in 2017 and one in 2018, before giving birth to now-2-month-old Jacob.
“Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid?” Underwood recalled thinking while the unfortunate events started to unfold. “Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.” Thankfully, after the third and final miscarriage, Underwood finally felt like God heard her plea.
“I feel like I actually I told God how I felt,” she added. “That was like a Saturday — and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!”
Baby Jacob could not be any cuter.
Making Time for Her 4-Year-Old While Taking Care of a Newborn
While on the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet, Underwood explained how life’s changed since her family of three grew into a family of four.
“It is harder, trying to entertain my 4-year-old and take care of the baby,” the star told PEOPLE. “But he’s such a great big brother and says [Jacob’s] his baby. ‘Where’s my baby?!’ ” she said of proud big brother Isaiah.
Airing Out Her Pregnancy Insomnia Woes
Sometimes when it’s 4:29 a.m. and you’re pregnant but you can’t fall asleep, you tweet about it. The star shared how frustrating insomnia can be for pregnant women and how much easier dads have it when it comes to sleep.
Preparing for Life on the Road with Two Kids
Tour life will definitely look different with two kids coming along for the ride. Before she kicks off her 2019 Cry Pretty tour in May, Underwood told The Tennessean how she’s prepping for tour with her two boys.
“My brain, I’m such a planner I want to know how it’s all going to go,” she said. “But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”
Sweet Moments Between a Mother and Son
Everyone has those days where you don’t feel your best — even Underwood. The singer recalled one time she was not really feeling herself and her son Isaiah swooped in to turn her mood around.
“This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and [Isaiah]’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ ” Underwood told PEOPLE.
“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ “
Feeling Like Having a Big Family May Not Be an Option
After overcoming three miscarriages in two years and reaching her mid-30s, the star explained in her cover story for Redbook‘s September 2018 issue why she feels like the window for having more of her own biological children might be completely closed.
“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she explained. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”
The singer added: “In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”