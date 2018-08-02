Carrie Underwood is keeping her options open.

In her cover story for Redbook‘s September issue, the country superstar opened up about her family life, including whether she and husband Mike Fisher have plans to give their 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael any siblings.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she explains. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

“In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible,” Underwood adds.

Underwood is getting plenty of sweet bonding time with her son in the meantime, though. In May, she spoke to PEOPLE about an incident where Isaiah made her “feel pretty” when she wasn’t quite feeling it herself.

“I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet,” said the “Cry Pretty” singer, who received 40 to 50 stitches in her face and underwent surgery on her broken wrist after an accident last November, when she tripped on the steps outside her Nashville, Tennessee, home.

She continued, “This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ ”

“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” explained Underwood. “That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”