Mike Fisher Recalls Emotional Moment Wife Carrie Underwood Told Him About Miscarriages: 'Again?'

"You have all these mountaintops, but we hadn't had a ton of valleys like this," Mike Fisher says in the trailer for Mike and Carrie: God & Country

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood have a house full of love with their two little ones, but their road to parenthood was a rocky one.

"She's like, 'I lost the baby.' And I was like, 'Again?' " says the former professional ice-hockey player, 39. "You have all these mountaintops, but we hadn't had a ton of valleys like this."

"I just had an honest conversation with God," adds an emotional Underwood, 37. "I was hurt. I told him how I felt."

Fisher says in the trailer that he "always wanted lots of kids," but his country megastar wife admits that she wasn't sure she'd be a natural when it came to motherhood.

"I was never good with other people's kids. Why would I be good with one of my own?" Underwood recalls of her thought process, laughing.

But that all changed when the couple welcomed Isaiah, their firstborn, in February 2015. "I went with Isaiah after he'd just been born and I was just emotional as could be," Fisher says.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm in love,' " adds the American Idol season 4 champ.

Underwood has been open in the past about her previous pregnancy losses, revealing that she suffered three miscarriages in a two-year span before her pregnancy with Jacob.

And today, the spouses of almost 10 years have a house full of love with their two boys, whose personalities shine through in the most entertaining of ways.

"[Isaiah] says things like, 'My new song drops Friday' and I'm like, 'Don't ... don't say drops,' " jokes Underwood.