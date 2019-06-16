Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Father's Day Post for 'Loving Dad' Mike Fisher

Mike Fisher is a dad who is up for anything — including frog catching!

In honor of Father’s Day, Carrie Underwood on Sunday shared a cuddly photo of her husband, 39, and their two sons, Isaiah Michael, 4, and Jacob Bryan, 4 months. In the heartwarming snap, Fisher can be seen holding baby Jacob while Isaiah climbs up on his dad’s shoulders, wrapping a toy around the former NHL player’s head.

“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood! 😂,” Underwood, 36, captioned the photo. “To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day! @mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are so lucky to have you! ❤️.”

A dad who can do it all, Fisher praised his wife for the same thing in his Mother’s Day post earlier this year.

“Happy mother’s day to all the moms out there and to this great mother!!” Fisher wrote alongside a photo of the country superstar getting ready for a show while taking care of their newborn. “She does it all like my mom. Grateful for them both!! The boys and I are Blessed!”

Underwood and her husband became parents of two earlier this year when they welcomed Jacob in January. The country singer had suffered three miscarriages from 2017 to 2018 and opened up about her fertility struggles during an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning in September.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood with son Isaiah Michael David Livingston/Getty

When Jacob was born, the overjoyed couple celebrated the happy news on social media.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” Fisher captioned a post in January after his second son’s birth. “The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet!”

“We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect!” he added, referencing the couple’s older son. “He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand.”