Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Spend Fun-Filled Day at Houston's NASA Space Center with Their 2 Sons

Carrie Underwood said that her two sons — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — "may just end up being future astronauts" after their NASA outing

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Published on November 5, 2022 03:07 PM
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are spending quality time with their kids and learning all about outer space.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 39, shared a series of pictures on Instagram Friday from a fun-filled outing with her husband and their two sons — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — at the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas.

"Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people!" Underwood wrote in her caption.

"Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp," she added.

In one photo, Underwood and Fisher can be seen posing next to NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough with a series of space suits on display between them. Another image features the pair and their sons hanging in the cockpit of an aircraft, with the two kids sitting on their laps.

Jacob and Isaiah can also be seen in a picture with Kimbrough, 55, as the group walks inside what appears to be a space station model. One other snapshot shows Isaiah in the control room, adorably waving at a screen that shows a group of astronauts floating inside a space station.

Prior to the family's trip to the NASA center, Underwood had some Halloween fun with her son Isaiah.

Last weekend, the "Before He Cheats" singer shared a hilarious clip via Instagram Story of Isaiah dressed in an old man Halloween costume as he showed off some funny moves during their outing to celebrate the spooky season.

"I need an old man dance, give me an old man dance," the singer said in the video at the time, before her son started to perform his imitation of the routine.

"This kid!!!!" she also wrote in the caption.

During an appearance on Today last month, Underwood shared that her son Isaiah is starting to figure out that his mom is famous.

In the interview, she said that her eldest is "becoming more aware" of her fame.

"I feel like, Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," Underwood told the outlet at the time, noting that he's starting to notice how many people know about his mom's job.

"He'll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,' " Underwood added. "He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal."

