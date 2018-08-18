Carrie Underwood Imagines Her Life as a Mom of 2: 'It's Going to Be a Different Ball Game'

Carrie Underwood won’t be heading out on her Cry Pretty tour until May, after she gives birth to her second child. But the country superstar is already preparing for life on the road as a mother of two.

In an interview with The Tennessean published on Monday, Underwood, 35, opened up about her new tour, her pregnancy, and how 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael will be as a big brother.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she told the outlet. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Just days earlier, Underwood announced that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting baby No. 2, saying in an Instagram video that “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

While she was wearing pink in that video, Underwood made it clear to The Tennessean that her outfit wasn’t an indication of the baby-to-be’s sex. “I don’t know what it is,” she said of speculation that she’s having a girl. “You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

Either way, she’s convinced Isaiah — who previously joined his mom on her 92-date Storyteller Tour — will be up to the task of being the older sibling. “I think he’ll be a really good big brother,” she said. “I think he’ll be helpful.”

Underwood will release her latest album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14 ahead of hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time in November. She’ll then break for maternity leave before kicking off her tour, supported by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, on May 1. Tickets are on sale now.

“This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff,” Underwood said in her Instagram pregnancy reveal. “We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”

She and Fisher, 38, recently celebrated eight years of marriage. The musician and Nashville Predators star said their “I dos” in July 2010 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia.

Back in April, the American Idol season 4 winner dished to PEOPLE about striking the balance between work and family life, saying the couple’s “whole life has changed” since welcoming Isaiah.

“I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,’ ” said Underwood at the time.

“But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family,” she added. “That’s what it’s all about.”