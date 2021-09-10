Carrie Underwood Says She Is a 'Proud Mom' After Son Isaiah, 6, Makes His 'Baseball Debut'

Carrie Underwood has got a slugger on her hands.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old country singer told fans that her son Isaiah Michael, 6, played in his very first baseball game in a sweet Instagram post. (Underwood and husband Mike Fisher also share son Jacob Bryan, 2.)

First posting a photograph of Isaiah with his back turned to the camera, the little guy could be seen getting ready to head to bat as he sported an adorable jersey bearing his name and the number 10.

The "Mama's Song" singer also showed Isaiah on the baseball field, waiting for a ball to come his way with his hand in his glove, in another image. An additional video caught the action as Isaiah swung and hit a pitch.

"Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!" Underwood captioned her post, adding the hashtags, "#ProudMom" and "#KidCanHit."

Isaiah celebrated his sixth birthday in March, which his famous mom rang in with a sweet shout-out on Instagram at the time.

"Today, we celebrate Isaiah … because today, he is 6 whole years old!" the mother of two wrote. "Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination!"

"You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom!" she added. "I love you, Monkey! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday!"

Along with the special tribute, Underwood also shared photos from Isaiah's Power Ranger-themed party, which included a cake that was crafted by Ivey Cake, a bakery in Tennessee.

Months before his birthday, Isaiah made a cameo on his mom's Christmas album My Gift, lending his singing voice for their cover of "Little Drummer Boy."

"When I first heard it back I was laughing and crying at the same time because it was just this beautiful, pure moment from him," Underwood previously told PEOPLE (the TV show!) of listening to her son's rendition of the song. "He did such a great job. He remembered the lyrics and he sang it with his whole heart."

Then, while appearing virtually as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show in January, Underwood opened up about her son and his singing capabilities. Underwood told Barrymore, 46, that she will fully support him if he chooses to become a singer like her.

"You can kind of tell when someone has pitch. He can sing along with me and you can tell what song he's singing if he's just singing on his own, because he's singing the correct notes," she said at the time. "He's almost 6 but he is just a little guy. So I don't know if he'll have that or have that passion at all."