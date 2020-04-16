Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Look into 'Mornings at the Fisher House' — with All of Her Boys!

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … Carrie Underwood‘s adorable little boys!

On Thursday, the country icon gave her followers a glimpse into a typical morning at home while her family is social distancing — and it involves a lot of playtime with sons Jacob, 14 months, and Isaiah, 5.

Underwood shared a sweet photo of husband Mike Fisher, 39, playing airplane with their two boys, holding up Jacob in one palm and Isaiah in the other.

Having fun with the activity, Isaiah kept his arms out to the side pretending to be an airplane while baby Jacob looked directly at his dad who was laying on the floor.

“Mornings at the Fisher house. ✈️ ✈️,” the 37-year-old singer captioned the post.

Over the past few weeks, Underwood and the former hockey player have both been vocal in urging people to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The “Blown Away” artist participated in the #IStayHomeFor social media challenge on Tuesday, sharing that her reason to stay home is for “my boys.”

On April 1, Underwood and Fisher shared a video on Instagram urging fans to follow coronavirus safety protocol. “To help the health of our community, we’re asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing,” Fisher said.

“That’s right, working together we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” Underwood added. “Do your part, stay apart,” the couple jointly said before Fisher concluded the video with, “God bless you guys.”

Since practicing social distancing with her family, Underwood has been keeping her followers updated with recipes she’s tried at home, workout videos with her husband and more.

The singer also joined ACM Presents: Our Country last week where she performed her song “Drinking Alone.” The special was put on by the Academy of Country Music in place of the ACM Awards, which have been postponed until September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.