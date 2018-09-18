Carrie Underwood Finally Ditched Her Son's Favorite Toy — Potatoes!: 'They Were Getting Funky'

It’s hard to tear kids away from their favorite playthings, but when those toys start getting moldy, a mom does what she has to do!

Carrie Underwood dished last week — the day her new album, Cry Pretty, came out — with radio host Bobby Bones about her 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

In particular, Bones asked about an Instagram photo Underwood posted in June explaining that Isaiah’s unique favorite toy is a potato.

“He had four of them that he would carry around everywhere,” recalled the seven-time Grammy winner, 35. “I had to, one by one, throw them in the trash because they were getting funky. They were past cooking.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Everything Pregnant Carrie Underwood Has Said About Motherhood and Her Devastating Miscarriages

The American Idol alum also described the special treatment the potatoes got, at least at first. “One got a boo-boo. We had to put a Band-Aid on it, and it was just a thing,” she said.

“After I did that, the Mr. Potato Head company sent me some proper potatoes to play with,” Underwood added. “Of course, now I have Mr. Potato Head parts all over my house that aren’t with the potato so that’s fun to step on.”

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals She Suffered Three Miscarriages in the Last Two Years: “I Got Mad”

The soon-to-be mom of two also told a story about one of the first times her son ever saw her on stage, over the summer. She posted a photo of herself holding Isaiah on Instagram that night, captioning it, “This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight … ❤️❤️❤️”

She began telling Bones, “I know he’s not gonna make it through the show because he’s 3, and it’ll be bedtime. Usually he doesn’t get to see me do anything. I think he only made it through about four or five songs that night … I have to say night-nights to him before I go on stage.”

Underwood continued, “He was so excited to see me on stage a week later … We were sitting watching something on TV and the cartoon was on stage, and he was like, ‘Mom, you did such a good job when you were on stage!’ “

Mike Fisher and son Isaiah

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant! Singer and Husband Mike Fisher “Adding Another Fish to Our Pond”

The country superstar and her husband Mike Fisher announced in early August on Instagram that they’re expecting another baby.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

A pink-clad Underwood continued, “This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”

Cry Pretty is available to purchase and stream now on amazon.com.