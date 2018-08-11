Carrie Underwood Shares First Baby Bump Photo Since Announcing Her Second Pregnancy

There’s no hiding that bump!

Carrie Underwood gave fans a look at her burgeoning baby belly for the first time since announcing she’s expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

The 35-year-old singer shared the photo on Instagram Friday as she prepared to take to the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, Tennessee.

“@ opry ❤️❤️❤️” Underwood captioned the post, which shows her standing backstage smiling with her hands placed below her growing belly.

Underwood, who’s already mom to 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael, broke the news on Wednesday in a video on Instagram.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well… yay!” Underwood said revealing balloons that spelled “BABY.”

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Carrie continued.

“This has just been a dream come true with [the] album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

“Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019,” Underwood added in reference to her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

Before her pregnancy announcement, Underwood opened up about her plans for more children.

“I’m 35 so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” Underwood told Redbook for the publication’s September issue.

“In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible,” Underwood added.

In addition to the new baby and her upcoming album Cry Pretty, Underwood and Fisher recently celebrated eight years of marriage.

“Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday… which was more than the day before… and so on and so forth,” Underwood captioned a selfie of herself with Fisher. “Here’s to many more years together! ❤️ you!”