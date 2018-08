“Izzy’s first show!” Fisher captioned a photo of his son in Underwood’s arms just before she went onstage in New Jersey in late June. “He’s proud of his momma!”

“This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight…” the “Cry Pretty” singer added.

Soon she’ll have another little fan: on Aug. 8, Underwood announced that she and Fisher are expecting their second child.