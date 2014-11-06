Carrie Underwood Glows on the Red Carpet

And this year the mom-to-be has a little extra sparkle, courtesy of her golden gown -- and her gorgeous glow.

The CMA Awards are like Carrie Underwood‘s Oscars, so we know the star is always going to turn it out on the carpet (and about 10 more times throughout the show).

And this year the mom-to-be has a little extra sparkle, courtesy of her golden gown — and her gorgeous glow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For her first look of the night, the co-host (and nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year!), selected a gold heavily-beaded Lorena Sarbu gown featuring a high-low hemline. Her hair was classic Carrie: side-swept waves with a deep part.

Image zoom

Evan Agostini/AP Photo

As for the rest of her beauty look, she went for a soft smoky eye and nude-peach lip.

But her most talked-about accessory? That barely-there baby bump.

The star — who’s expecting her first child with husband Mike Fisher — announced she was pregnant with a sweet Instagram post back in September, but she’s just started to hit the red carpet with her growing belly on display.

— Brittany Talarico