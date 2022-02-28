Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Isaiah's 7th Birthday: 'So Blessed to Be His Mom'

Carrie Underwood's little boy is growing up!

On Sunday, the 38-year-old singer celebrated her son Isaiah Michael's 7th birthday in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"My firstborn turned 7 today. How is that even possible?" she wrote. "It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile. His love for Jesus is strong and pure. He is an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years."

"He's the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7 year old does that?!?!" the mom of two added. "I am so blessed to be his mom and I can't wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you! ❤️"

Along with the tribute message, the country star shared photos from Isaiah's Star Wars-themed party, including the cake which was made by her friend Ivey Childers of Ivey Cake, a bakery in Tennessee. One photo also showed Isaiah gathered with his friends at an arcade game.

Isaiah last made an appearance on his mom's Instagram in September 2021 when Underwood gave him a shout-out for his very first baseball game.

First posting a photograph of Isaiah with his back turned to the camera, the little guy could be seen getting ready to head to bat as he sported an adorable jersey bearing his name and the number 10.

The "Mama's Song" singer also showed Isaiah on the baseball field, waiting for a ball to come his way with his hand in his glove, in another image. An additional video caught the action as Isaiah swung and hit a pitch.

"Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!" Underwood captioned her post, adding the hashtags, "#ProudMom" and "#KidCanHit."

Underwood shares Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher. The couple are also parents to son Jacob Bryan, 3. In November, Underwood documented her "much needed" trip to Disney World with Fisher and their children.

In a sweet, Disney-filled Instagram post, Underwood posed alongside Fisher, 41, in front of the castle in the Magic Kingdom Park. She also shared a photo of Isaiah and Jacob alongside their cousins, near the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride — along with a photo of Disney desserts.