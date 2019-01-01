Carrie Underwood is enjoying some downtime before she relives that newborn parenting life.

The “Cry Pretty” singer, 35, had a sweet bonding session on New Year’s Day that included son Isaiah Michael, 3½, and her baby bump — a.k.a. her second little boy on the way.

“Kicking off 2019 right … Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie,” Underwood wrote on Instagram Tuesday alongside the monochrome selfie, which featured Isaiah laying his head on his mama’s belly that she bared underneath a pulled-up black top.

True to her claim of borrowing husband Mike Fisher‘s clothes to outfit her changing body, the pregnant country star added, “Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt. 😬 #LettingItAllHangOut 🤰.”

Isaiah has already formed a bond with his baby brother, it seems, cuddling close to Underwood’s bump on more than one occasion.

On Christmas Day, the American Idol winner shared a photo of the top of Isaiah’s head — he used his mom’s “big belly as a pillow” — as the family watched yuletide movies.

“I’m thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine,” she added in the caption. “Sweet ending to another great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours! 🎄”

And on Sunday, Underwood gave her followers a candid glimpse into the fact that getting fully dressed these days is a bit of a team effort — but luckily, her doting son is up for the job.

“I’m tying this shoe!” Isaiah proclaimed adorably in a clip as he attempted to lace up one of his mom’s sparkly silver sneakers. In response, retired hockey pro Fisher asked his son, “Hard to do it backwards, isn’t it?”

“You’re doing a good job, buddy,” said Underwood from the behind the camera, with Fisher, 38, adding, “That’s pretty close! You got it!”

“Let Daddy fix it a little bit,” Underwood continued before her little boy sweetly shouted, “No, I got it!” and insisted on tying his mom’s shoe himself.