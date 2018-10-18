Pregnant Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her CMT Artist of the Year Honor in 2 Glittery Dresses

Not only is Carrie Underwood one of CMT’s Artists of the Year, but she’s also a glowing mom-to-be!

On Wednesday, the pregnant “Cry Pretty” singer swapped her glitter tears for two glittery dresses at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, where she was honored alongside fellow winners Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and Loretta Lynn.

Underwood, 35, walked the red carpet in a long sleeve sequinned blue Tadashi Shoji dress as she cradled her baby bump. And just moments before Keith Urban presented her with the award, the American Idol champion changed into another sequinned ensemble, this time a black and gold long sleeve dress that featured geometric patterns and embellishments.

The event marked Underwood’s second awards show since she debuted her baby bump at the American Music Awards earlier this month.

Carrie Underwood Jason Kempin/Getty

“We need more things like this,” Underwood began her acceptance speech, acknowledging her fellow female honorees. “You are not here because you are women, you are here because you’re dang good. It is an honor to get to share tonight with you.”

After making her heartfelt remarks, Underwood performed a medley of female anthems with country duo Maddie & Tae, who will be serving as an opening act on Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off in May 2019.

Carrie Underwood Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood CMT

Underwood began her powerful performance with Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” before transitioning into Dolly Parton’s classic, “9 to 5.” Following Maddie & Tae’s rendition of The Judds’ “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain,” the soon-to-be mother of two wrapped up her tribute with Martina McBride’s “Independence Day,” Faith Hill’s “Wild One,” Reba McEntire’s “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” and Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

And for her grand finale, Underwood belted out the lyrics of her own hit, “Cry Pretty.”

The CMT Artist of the Year Awards event comes over two months after she announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, with whom she already shares 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

“I’m not sure if he quite realizes how his life is going to change, but right now he’s very sweet,” she said about her son during the AMAs red carpet.

Underwood’s pregnancy follows years of heartbreak and disappointment: In September, Underwood revealed in an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning that before this pregnancy, she suffered three miscarriages in the past two years.

Underwood is “as excited about the baby as [her new music],” a source told PEOPLE in September.