Pregnant Caroline Wozniacki Shares Photo of Her Bare Baby Bump: 'Bumpin' Along'

Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee are expecting their first baby together, a daughter, in June

Caroline Wozniacki is serving fans with a new photo of her baby bump.

On Thursday, the Danish tennis pro, 30, posted a candid selfie on Instagram showing off her bare belly in the mirror.

In the snap, Wozniacki, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband David Lee, poses with her hand on her back while sporting a pair of navy Adidas leggings and a yellow bralette.

"Bumpin' along 😊🤰🏼," the athlete captioned the photo.

Many of Wozniacki's fellow tennis pros raved about the mom-to-be in the comments of the photo.

Czech tennis star Karolína Plíšková dropped a series of heart-eye emojis while Nicole Gibbs added, "I can't 😍😍😍😍😍"

"So beautiful 🔥❤️," Venus Williams replied.

Italian tennis pro Flavia Pennetta also left a string of heart emojis.

Wozniacki and her retired NBA player husband announced their exciting pregnancy news in February, sharing that they will be welcoming a baby girl in June.

Lee, 38, posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram page, as they smiled outside while holding a sign that read "Baby Girl Coming June 2021" over her belly.

"We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!! ❤️," he wrote.



The Danish tennis champion married Lee in June 2019 during a ceremony in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy, according to Vogue. Longtime friend and fellow tennis star Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid for the nuptials, which came after the couple got engaged in November 2017.

In December 2019, Wozniacki announced that she was retiring from pro tennis, writing on Instagram that she wanted to start a family in the near future.

"I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," she wrote at the time.