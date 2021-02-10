Caroline Wozniacki Is Pregnant! Tennis Pro Expecting First Child with Husband David Lee: 'Thrilled'

Caroline Wozniacki has a daughter on the way!

The tennis star, 30, and her husband David Lee are expecting their first child together, a girl, they announced on Instagram Wednesday. "We can't wait to welcome our baby girl in June! 👨‍👩‍👧❤️," the mom-to-be captioned a photo of baby items and a sonogram photo reel.

Lee, 37, posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram page, as they smiled outside while holding a sign that read "Baby Girl Coming June 2021" over her belly.

"We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!! ❤️," he wrote.

The Danish tennis champion married the retired NBA player in June 2019 during a ceremony in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy, according to Vogue. Longtime friend and fellow tennis star Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid for the nuptials, which came after the couple got engaged in November 2017.

In December 2019, Wozniacki announced that she was retiring from pro tennis, writing on Instagram that she wanted to start a family in the near future.

"I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," she wrote at the time.

"Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward."

Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018, an incurable autoimmune disorder that causes stiff and painful joints. "It was a big shock," she told PEOPLE in September. "I've never had anyone in my family with RA or an immune disease — I just couldn't understand how a fit young person could have this disease."

Her rheumatologist reassured Woznaicki that she could "live a normal life" as long as she started on a treatment plan. That required listening to her body — a tough ask for the competitive Wozniacki, who admitted that she "loves to push myself to the extremes." Instead, she had to evaluate how she felt each morning, and plan her training schedule accordingly.