Caroline Wozniacki's team just got a little bit bigger!

The retired tennis pro, 32, and husband David Lee, 39 welcomed their second baby together, son James Wozniacki Lee, on Monday, Oct. 24, the couple announced on Instagram Thursday.

Wozniacki and Lee shared the joyful news with an adorable photo of their 16-month-old daughter Olivia happily watching over her baby brother as he sleeps.

"Family of 4👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister ❤️💙," the couple captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair first announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in June with a post on Instagram.

"Ready for round 2🤰🏼💙 #familyof4comingsoon," the couple captioned a photo of the then-family of three holding an ultrasound photo in front of a beach in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

The former athlete and her retired NBA player husband welcomed their first baby together, daughter Olivia, in June 2021.

Wozniacki revealed the exciting news by sharing a sweet photo of the new parents holding their newborn while smiling.

"Family of 3 ❤️ Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born on June 11, 2021 👨‍👩‍👧💖," wrote Wozniacki, as Lee posted an identical upload, just adding "#Girldad."

The tennis champion married Lee in June 2019 during a ceremony in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy, according to Vogue. The couple got engaged in November 2017.

In December 2019, Wozniacki announced that she was retiring from pro tennis, writing on Instagram that she wanted to start a family in the near future.

"I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," she wrote at the time. "Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward."