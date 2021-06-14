Tennis Pro Caroline Wozniacki Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Olivia with Husband David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki has welcomed a new addition to her team!

On Monday, the retired tennis pro, 30, announced the June 11 arrival of her first baby, daughter Olivia Wozniacki Lee, with husband David Lee. The athlete revealed the exciting news by sharing a sweet photo of the new parents holding their newborn while smiling.

"Family of 3 ❤️ Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born on June 11, 2021 👨‍👩‍👧💖," wrote Wozniacki, as Lee, 38, posted an identical upload, just adding "#Girldad."

In the comments section, Lindsey Vonn wrote, "Congrats!!! So happy for you!!!" as British tennis player Naomi Broady said, "Welcome little Olivia ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Mum and Dad."

Wozniacki and her retired NBA player husband announced their pregnancy news in February, sharing that they would be welcoming a baby girl in June. Lee posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram page, as they smiled outside while holding a sign that read "Baby Girl Coming June 2021" over her bump.

"We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!! ❤️," he wrote.

Wozniacki posted a candid selfie on Instagram in May showing off her bare belly in the mirror for the first time. In the photo, Wozniacki posed with her hand on her back while sporting a pair of navy Adidas leggings and a yellow bralette.

"Bumpin' along 😊🤰🏼," the athlete captioned the photo.

The tennis champion married Lee in June 2019 during a ceremony in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy, according to Vogue. The couple got engaged in November 2017.

In December 2019, Wozniacki announced that she was retiring from pro tennis, writing on Instagram that she wanted to start a family in the near future.