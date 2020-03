Image zoom

Adrian Varnedoe/Pacific Coast News

Taking a break from shopping to allow 4 ½-year-old Lola Sofia (not pictured) a pony ride, Carnie Wilson points out her elder daughter to baby Luciana Bella, 7 months, on Sunday at the Los Angeles Farmer’s Market.

The singer and TV hostess, 41, is the star of a new reality show, Carnie Wilson: Unstapled, which chronicles her life with her girls and husband Rob Bonfiglio.

Carnie Wilson: Unstapled airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST on GSN.

