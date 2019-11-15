Carly Waddell Reveals She Helped Deliver Her Own Baby During a 'Beautiful and Unique' Birth

Carly Waddell took the safe arrival of her second child into her own hands – literally.

The former Bachelor contestant revealed on Instagram Thursday — two days after she gave birth — that her doctor let her pull baby Charles “Charlie” Wolfe out after about 15 minutes of pushing.

“He literally jumped straight into my arms, because the doctor let me pull him out the rest of the way!” the proud new mom wrote in a caption accompanying a series of photos from the hospital with her family. “A beautiful and unique delivery.”

Waddell, 34, and husband Evan Bass, who met on Bachelor in Paradise, are already parents to 20-month-old daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn — and Bass’ three sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley from a previous relationship.

The BiP star said that was not the only part of her little one’s arrival that was a bit different.

“Baby Charles was born on November 12th at 11:22 am in Nashville, TN. Charles was born quickly, after about 15 minutes of pushing, and came into this world face up (OP to the medical community) with one eye open and one eye closed like a pirate looking directly at me!” she said.

Waddell then explained how she and Bass, 36, picked out the name Charles Wolfe: “Charles is a beloved family name on both sides and we wanted to incorporate the name wolf because he was born on a full moon and started howling the second he was born. (Apparently this is a very popular name right now. Which makes my grandfather seem even cooler than he already was!) We are so thrilled and in love with our new little addition 🥰”

Waddell also used her post to joke about the Country Music Awards, which took place on Wednesday night.

“Glam details: At the CMAs last night in Nashville, Carly was wearing a custom gown designed by Midtown Medical Center and makeup and hair done at 3am to make sure she was red carpet ready as early as possible, by her own hand,” Waddell wrote. “She was accompanied by her husband Evan Bass, Bella Bass, Liam Bass, Ensley Bass, and new son Charles Wolfe Bass.”

“😂 jk I HAD A BABY THIS WEEK!!!!” Waddell then added.

Earlier on Thursday, Bass shared a precious video of new big sister Bella meeting her little brother.

“When Chuck met Bella. You better believe i had to name a kid Chuck Bass!! His first word shall be ‘I’m Chuck Bass,'” Bass captioned the video, referencing the Gossip Girl character played by Ed Westwick.

On Wednesday, Waddell and Bass confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that Charles had arrived, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 18 inches long.

“Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy’s arms. He is super healthy and everyone is doing well!” Bass told PEOPLE.

After initially announcing Waddell’s second pregnancy in May, the pair shared the sex of their little one on the way during a Bachelor in Paradise reunion in September. The couple tied the knot in June 2017 in Mexico in a ceremony televised on BiP.