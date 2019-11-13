Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Welcome Son Charles Wolfe

It’s a full house for Carly Waddell and Evan Bass!

The Bachelor in Paradise stars have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Charles “Charlie” Wolfe Bass was born on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 11:22 a.m. He weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 18 inches long.

“Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy’s arms. He is super healthy and everyone is doing well!” Bass tells PEOPLE.

Baby Charlie joins Waddell, 34, and Bass’ first child together — 20-month-old daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn — and Bass’ three sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley from a previous relationship.

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Instagram in May, with Waddell posting a picture of both of them lifting up their shirts and Waddell holding a strip of ultrasound photos. The post also featured Bella looking surprised and excited to be an older sister.

“Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!! We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!!” Waddell captioned the cute announcement, which went on to show two close-up shots of her daughter’s hilarious facial expression.

“Ok, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies,” Bass wrote on his own announcement post, joking, “Baby number 473ish coming soon! (Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054.)”

The couple then shared the sex of their little one on the way in September, during a Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

For the big reveal, pregnant Waddell and Bass, 36, were with host Chris Harrison on the reunion stage when BiP‘s resident bartender Wells Adams jumped out of a massive cake wearing a blue onesie and screamed, “It’s a boy!”

Bass and Waddell fell in love during the third season of BiP and subsequently tied the knot a year later in June 2017 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — the same location they first met. They televised their wedding on the fourth season of the ABC reality series.

Puerto Vallarta is also where the couple found out that they were expecting their first child. In August 2017, they told PEOPLE exclusively that Waddell was pregnant with Bella — who was a “surprise.”