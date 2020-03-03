Carly Waddell Reveals Evan Bass Is Getting a Vasectomy After Being Asked How Many Kids They Want

Image zoom Evan Bass (L) and Carly Waddell with their kids Carly Waddell/Instagram

Two is the magic number for Carly Waddell!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, answered a few fan questions on her Instagram Story Monday, sharing the selfie-style videos as she held her 3-month-old son Charles “Charlie” Wolfe on her lap.

When one fan asked how many kids she wanted with husband Evan Bass (with whom she also shares daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, 2), Waddell revealed, “Evan is getting a vasectomy this month, so Charlie will not have any more siblings. Sorry, bud — to Evan and Charlie.”

“Why does Evan want a vasectomy? Just pull and pray,” a follow-up question read, ending with a string of emojis including a crying-laughing face, a cringing face and prayer hands.

“The reason Evan is getting a vasectomy is because we did pull and pray — twice, ever. And now we have two kids,” Waddell told the camera.

Image zoom Carly Waddell's Instagram Story Carly Waddell/Instagram

Image zoom Evan Bass (L) and Carly Waddell Rebecca Yale

Bass and Waddell fell in love during the third season of BiP and tied the knot a year later in June 2017 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — the same location they first met. They televised their wedding on the fourth season of the ABC reality series.

Puerto Vallarta is also where the couple found out that they were expecting their first child. In August 2017, they told PEOPLE exclusively that Waddell was pregnant with Bella — who was a “surprise.”

They welcomed their second child, son Charlie, this past November. The new dad told PEOPLE at the time, “Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy’s arms. He is super healthy and everyone is doing well!”

Bass, 37, is also dad to sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley from a previous relationship.

Second-time motherhood has been full of ups and downs for Waddell, who opened up on Instagram one week after her son’s birth about her decision to stop breastfeeding.

“I had all these hopes and dreams that postpartum would be easier this time. But I still ache. I’m healing. I’m [tired],” she captioned a November photo of herself holding cabbage leaves on her chest in order to help soothe pains that come with engorged breasts.

Going against what she thought other moms would say was “best,” Waddell opted to try the same formula she used with Bella to much success. Since making the switch, she said Charlie was relaxed, able to sleep and smiling anew.

“This time, I had hopes that Charlie would be different. But it just isn’t the case,” she wrote. “I decided to stop breastfeeding and try him on the same formula Bella was on, and within a bottle or two he was so happy.”