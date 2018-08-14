Carly Patterson is pregnant!

The former Olympic gymnast announced on Instagram, Monday, that she and husband of five years Mark Caldwell are expecting their second child, 10 months after the birth of their son Graham Mitchell.

Patterson, 30, shared an image of the family of three outdoors, dressed in their best — including a “Big Brother” shirt for Graham. In one hand, the mom-to-be held a strip of ultrasound photos.

“We are so overwhelmed to announce that Graham is going to be a big brother and we are adding to our little family🤩,” she began her caption on the post.

Patterson previously opened up to PEOPLE following her pregnancy announcement last year about her and her husband’s struggle to conceive. The 2004 all-around women’s gymnastics champion said that after a year of trying without getting pregnant, the couple decided to turn to a specialist for help.

Following an initial round of infertility treatments, Patterson explained she got good news — but then ended up having a miscarriage and two subsequent dilation and curretage surgeries. She eventually got pregnant with Graham after three rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment that entails the placement of the male partner’s sperm in the woman’s uterus.

“Most of you know our fertility journey with Graham, but we are thanking the Lord that we did not have to go through the same thing for baby #2!” Patterson wrote in her announcement post, Monday. “God likes to take our circumstances we think are impossible and says, ‘Just watch what I can do, nothing is impossible with me’! I am in awe of His goodness!”

Patterson shared with her followers that she is due in February, using the end of her caption to encourage others struggling with infertility to not give up hope.

“For those of you still waiting for your miracle baby; because trust me those memories are still all too fresh for me, keep your faith and hope strong,” she wrote.