It's a Boy! Olympic Gymnast Carly Patterson Caldwell Welcomes Son Pearson Philip

It's a boy for Carly Patterson Caldwell!

The former Olympic gymnast, 33, and her husband Mark Caldwell welcomed their third child together, son Pearson Philip Caldwell, on Monday, Feb. 15, at 10:42 a.m., her rep reveals exclusively to PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 21 inches long.

The couple are also parents to 3-year-old son Graham and daughter Emmaline Rose, who turned 2 on Feb. 12.

"It's a boy! It was a crazy day: Rolling blackouts throughout Texas, power kept going on and off at the hospital (very scary), global pandemic and snowmageddon. This baby made a grand entrance," Patterson Caldwell tells PEOPLE.

Patterson Caldwell announced her pregnancy news back in August, writing on Instagram at the time, "Caldwell party of 5 coming February 2021! We👏🏼Can't👏🏼 Wait👏🏼!" Then in January, she shared a photo of her bare baby bump with her two kids' hands placed on it, writing, "We can't wait to meet you little one."

Patterson Caldwell previously opened up to PEOPLE about her past fertility struggles when trying to conceive Graham in 2017.

The 2004 all-around women's gymnastics champ said after a year of trying without getting pregnant, the couple decided to turn to a specialist for help.

After a miscarriage and two subsequent dilation and curettage surgeries, she eventually got pregnant with Graham after three rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment that entails the direct placement of the male partner's sperm in the woman's uterus.