Carly Patterson and Mark Caldwell are already parents to 2-year-old son Graham and 18-month-old daughter Emmaline Rose

Party of Five! Olympic Gymnast Carly Patterson Expecting Her Third Child with Husband Mark Caldwell

Carly Patterson is going to be a mom of three!

On Sunday, the former Olympic gymnast, 32, and her husband, Mark Caldwell, announced they are expecting their third child, who is due in February 2021.

"Caldwell party of 5 coming February 2021! We👏🏼Can’t👏🏼 Wait👏🏼!" Patterson shared on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the couple's two children, 2-year-old son Graham and 18-month-old daughter Emmaline Rose, posing under balloons that read "1, 2, 3," indicating each child.

The adorable duo also wore T-shirts that read "Big Brother" and "Big Sister."

Patterson and Caldwell's third child is due exactly two years after welcoming daughter Emmaline Rose, who was born on Feb. 12, 2019, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

The star had kept the sex of her second little one under wraps until the birth, teasing alongside a family ultrasound-appointment photo on Jan. 10, “What’s baby #2 going to be?!?🙊.”

Last week, the family celebrated 18-month-old Emmaline Rose. The proud mom raved about her "firecracker" baby girl on Instagram.

"18 months with this firecracker! I could go on and on about Emmaline, but you just have to know her. She keeps us on our toes at all times and cracking up throughout the day," she shared. "I love watching her grow into the mighty little force she is."

Patterson also previously opened up to PEOPLE about her past fertility struggles when trying to conceive Graham in 2017. The 2004 all-around women’s gymnastics champion said that after a year of trying without getting pregnant, the couple decided to turn to a specialist for help.