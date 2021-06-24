Carly Patterson Caldwell Says Son Pearson, 4 Months, Was Hospitalized with Respiratory Virus

Former gymnast Carly Patterson Caldwell and husband Mark Caldwell welcomed their third baby, Pearson Philip, in February

Carly Patterson Caldwell's baby boy is on the mend.

On Wednesday, the former Olympic gymnast, 33, shared that her 4-month-old son, Pearson Philip, whom she welcomed with husband Mark Caldwell in February, was hospitalized for 48 hours with a respiratory virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Patterson Caldwell shared a series of photos of her little guy in the hospital where he was treated for a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"RSV sucks😓 Not a fun 48 hours," the mom writes on Instagram. "So grateful for our prayer warriors, family, friends and for @childrens taking the best care of our little guy."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

carly Patterson baby Credit: Carly Patterson / instagram

carly Patterson baby Credit: Carly Patterson / instagram

"It was scary and it broke my heart seeing him like this, but we are so thankful to be back home and on the mend🤍," she adds, also including a photo of her baby boy after he returned home.

According to the CDC, RSV is very common in infants and kids, with an estimated 58,000 children under 5 years old hospitalized each year in the United States due to the virus.

On Thursday, Patterson Caldwell shared an update on her Instagram Story, posting a picture of her other two children, daughter Emmaline Rae, 2, and son Graham, 3, cuddling next to baby Pearson at home.

"Gangs all here 👦🏼👧🏼👶🏻 These two are very happy to be reunited with their little chunk🥰," she writes.

carly Patterson baby Credit: Carly Patterson / instagram

carly Patterson baby Credit: Carly Patterson / instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Carly Patterson Pregnancy After Miscarriage

The former gymnast and her husband welcomed baby Pearson on Monday, Feb. 15, at 10:42 a.m., her rep revealed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time. The newborn weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 21 inches long.

"It's a boy! It was a crazy day: Rolling blackouts throughout Texas, power kept going on and off at the hospital (very scary), global pandemic and snowmageddon. This baby made a grand entrance," Patterson Caldwell told PEOPLE.