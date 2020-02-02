Bringing Up Bates Star Carlin Bates Welcomes First Child with Husband Evan Stewart

Taryn Yager

It’s another Bringing Up Bates baby!

On Friday, Carlin Bates and her husband Evan Stewart welcomed their first child, daughter Layla Rae Stewart, who was born at 3:56 p.m., weighing 5 lbs. 13 oz., and measuring in at 18 in.

“How do you describe an experience so emotionally intense and so magically wonderful as welcoming a brand new baby into the world?” the couple said in a statement. “We feel like our lives just became incredibly busy, but unimaginably blessed with little Layla Rae’s arrival!“

The new parents added, “She has already consumed our thoughts and intentions for these past pregnancy months and now, no day will ever be the same without her! Although she came earlier than we expected, this is the best kind of celebration we have ever experienced, and we are so in love with our new role as parents!”

Us Weekly was the first to report the baby news.

A rep for the 21-year-old reality star confirmed to PEOPLE in September that she and Evan, 44, were expecting their first child together, sharing photos from their sweet announcement session where the newlyweds show off an ultrasound photo of their little one on the way.

“This past year has been a whirlwind of excitement and love, from wedding planning to the most magical day of my life when I said ‘I do,’ ” Carlin — who tied the knot with Stewart in May — told PEOPLE. “And just when I think life can’t get crazier, busier or happier, I find out I’m pregnant!”

Carlin was due in mid-February, but had to be induced on Friday after being diagnosed with the same two blood-clotting disorder as her older sister Erin.

When she was pregnant, the star opened up about the blood-clotting disorders that she and Erin, 28, suffer from.

“Evan had to learn to give me two shots daily,” Carlin explained. “We have had a lot of opportunity to pray and to try to trust God, as we have researched the different side effects and concerns. So although it has been a learning experience, we know we have an even bigger reason to be thankful that the baby is doing well.”

The star continued, ”I’m just feeling such an immense feeling of gratitude to be carrying this little life. I think it really hit us that we’re going to be parents when we saw the ultrasound and heard the heartbeat. Words can’t express the emotions you feel, knowing there is a little life that’s carrying your genes and DNA growing inside of you.”

Carlin and Evan married during a romantic May ceremony in Tennessee, after getting engaged in September 2018.

” ‘I Do’ forever and always 🖤 5.25.19,” she captioned a post featuring her and her groom holding hands over their passports, showing off their new rings.

A special episode of Bringing Up Bates, “I Love You Day,” airs on Feb. 13, while season 9 of the series will premiere on March 5, both on UPtv.