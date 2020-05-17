Carlin Bates Says 15-Week-Old Daughter Has 'Small Hole in Her Heart' and 'Breathing Problems'

"Since Layla was born, she has had breathing problems and episodes of turning blue where she can’t catch her breath," Carlin Bates wrote of her 15-week-old daughter

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates is opening up about the health struggles her daughter has faced since her birth in January.

“There have been many ups and downs since our precious Layla was born,” the new mom, 21, wrote on Instagram over the weekend, alongside a photograph of 15-week-old daughter Layla Rae Stewart clutching onto her finger. “In some ways I feel like the hospital has become our 2nd home!”

“Since Layla was born, she has had breathing problems and episodes of turning blue where she can’t catch her breath,” the reality star continued, adding that initially, she and husband Evan Stewart thought their daughter’s health problems had to due with the fact that she was born prematurely.

Carlin was due in mid-February, but had to be induced after being diagnosed with the same two blood-clotting disorders as her older sister Erin.

Little Layla’s health went on to become more worrisome.

While Carlin was in the hospital herself for meningitis, her daughter stayed with the reality star’s sister Erin. “When we got a call the next day explaining that [Layla] was having rapid breathing and turning blue, I panicked pretty hard,” Carlin wrote. “She was rushed to Children’s Hospital, and I was overcome with fear of the unknown, along with feeling guilty that I couldn’t be there with her. Evan went back and forth from hospital to hospital, checking on us both. I felt so alone.”

Doctors told the couple that their daughter’s “EKG levels weren’t reading right” and recommended that she see a heart specialist.

“We found out Layla had a small hole in her heart, which might be causing some of the breathing issues,” Carlin explained. “The doctor encouraged us not to worry, because they will keep a close eye on it, and our prayer is that this small hole will close itself, as they often do. We then ordered Layla a special sock that monitors her heart rate & O2 levels, because this nervous mother couldn’t sleep at night!”

Since then, Layla’s health problems have continued.

“Recently, she gave us another scare; she turned white and her O2 levels dropped to 80% Again, I felt like my world was turned upside down as I held her in my arms. I felt so helpless watching her struggle for oxygen,” Carlin wrote, adding that fortunately, within 10 minutes, Layla's color returned and her oxygen levels went back to normal.

Since then, Layla has been put on medication as her doctor believes her recent health scare “could have also been caused by an acid reflux episode.”

“Although we’re still so nervous about the outcomes of everything, I know my God is in control and He’s writing our little story,” Carlin wrote. “Becoming a mother has grown me in so many ways, and I’m beyond blessed that God gave me this little girl. We appreciate all your prayers for Layla!”

The couple, who confirmed they were expecting their first child last September, was filled with joy as they announced their daughter’s arrival on Jan. 31.

“How do you describe an experience so emotionally intense and so magically wonderful as welcoming a brand new baby into the world?” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We feel like our lives just became incredibly busy, but unimaginably blessed with little Layla Rae’s arrival!“

“She has already consumed our thoughts and intentions for these past pregnancy months and now, no day will ever be the same without her!” the new parents added. “Although she came earlier than we expected, this is the best kind of celebration we have ever experienced, and we are so in love with our new role as parents!”