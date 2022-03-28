The couple, who are already parents to daughter Layla Rae, welcomed a son on March 27

Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates and Husband Evan Stewart Welcome Second Baby: 'We Are in Heaven'

Another baby Bates has arrived!

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart welcomed their second child, a son, on Sunday, March 27, Carlin announced. The couple is already parents to daughter Layla Rae, who was born in January 2020.

Carlin, 23, shared the exciting baby news on Instagram alongside a photo from the delivery room. The couple smiled at each other, nose-to-nose, as their little boy laid on Carlin's chest.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Boy! 👼🏼 " she wrote. "Thank you all for the many messages and prayers you sent our way! We are in heaven…"

carlin bates Credit: Carlin Bates/Instagram

Carlin also shared separate photos of her and Stewart holding their baby boy. The reality star wrote, "So so surreal to finally be holding this sweet angel in my arms."

Alongside her husband's sweet photo, she added, "I think they are already best buds 😍," before calling Stewart her "biggest cheerleader" during labor.

The couple later introduced their family's new addition to Carlin's parents, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates.

"Our little man got to meet grandpa and grandma tonight!" the new mom of two wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a family photo.

Kelly Jo later shared a snap holding the baby boy, writing, "Can life get any sweeter? I'm reminded of the hymn 'Because He lives' that starts with a verse describing 'how sweet it is to hold a new born baby…' And look at those tiny feet and that little hand!"

"Congrats Stew Crew! He's perfect in every way, and we absolutely adore him!" she added.

carlin bates Credit: Carlin Bates/Instagram

Carlin first shared her pregnancy news in August, posting photos of her family shopping together for their new addition.

The photos showed the trio standing in the baby aisle at Target holding up an ultrasound picture and a sign that reads, "Baby Stew Coming 2022!"

"What life looks like getting ready for baby #2 👶🏼 #stewcrew," the reality star began the post. "Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin!"

carlin bates Credit: Carlin Bates/Instagram

"Every single part of the baby journey is worth it, and being parents is the best part of our story! Layla bug is the absolute joy of our lives and we can't wait to see her become a big sister," she continued. "Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly express in words. Thank you all for your love, support, encouragement, and prayers. You are such a special part of our lives!! Hugs! - The Stew Crew"