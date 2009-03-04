Carla Bruni Ready for More Children

Image zoom Philippe Wojazer/AP

If Carla Bruni has her way, she’ll be adding to France’s First Family.

“I would very much like to have a second child, but don’t know if my age will permit me,” Bruni, 41, tells the newspaper Le Figaro. The former model, who married French President Nicolas Sarkozy in February 2008, already has an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“If it isn’t biologically possible, then I’d adopt one,” she says. “I’m not someone who’s obsessed by bloodline. I think you can forge a strong bond without that.”

Her maternal instinct is so strong, says Bruni, “If someone deposited my son Aurelian in a basket before my door like in fairytales, I’d have loved him just the same.

“To be someone’s mother is everyday, not just the first nine months, and it has to last an entire life. In that way, maybe adoption is the purest form of motherhood.”

Bruni admits she’s aware of the public’s keen interest in the Bruni-Sarkozy brood. Collectively they already have a large family that also includes her husband’s three children from his two previous marriages.

“I would love to have a child [biologically],” says Bruni, “but I’m not going to fight against nature. I already have one and my husband has three, so you couldn’t say we’re in desperate need of children.”

Bruni’s entire interview will be published in the newspaper’s Madame Figaro supplement on Saturday.