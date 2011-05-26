Carla Bruni Steps Out in Maternity Wear

The French first lady sports maternity wear to a G8 luncheon in France

By Peter Mikelbank and Karen Nickel Anhalt
Credit: Franck Prevel/Getty

A picture is worth a thousand words as they say – and the French have been waiting for a month.

On Thursday, France’s first lady, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, who is four months pregnant, showed off her baby bump in Deauville.

The 43-year old wife of French President Nicolas Sarkozy hosted a luncheon for wives attending the G8 Summit. During a photo session at the historic Villa Strassburger, the former supermodel wore a white maternity shift and a black wool coat by Chanel Haute Couture, and gestured towards her belly for photographers while posing alongside Svetlana Medvedeva, wife of the Russian president.

She also accepted well wishes and flowers before hosting the luncheon, which raised awareness about illiteracy.

Bruni-Sarkozy’s pregnancy was confirmed by her father-in-law, Pal Sarkozy, who told the German newspaper Bild, “I’m certain it will be a girl, and beautiful like Carla.”

