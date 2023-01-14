Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby with Husband Marcus Mumford

The actress and the Mumford & Sons frontman are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5

By
and Andrea Mandell
Published on January 14, 2023 08:59 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Photo: Gotham/Getty

Carey Mulligan is expanding her family!

The actress, 37, is pregnant and expecting her third baby with husband Marcus Mumford, a rep for the star confirms to PEOPLE.

Mulligan and her Mumford & Sons frontman beau, 35, are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

The star stepped out on Friday night at the AFI Awards, where her film She Said was honored as one of the year's best.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Carey Mulligan attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

After a five-month romance, Mumford and Mulligan became engaged in August 2011, and then got married on a farm in Somerset, England, with approximately 200 guests in attendance, including famous friends like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin Firth, in April 2012.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Sept. 15, 2015, and later their son in August 2017. At the time of her daughter's birth, Mulligan joked that the lessons she would impart to her were "no makeup, no piercings, no tattoos."

Last year, Mulligan chatted with PEOPLE about her role in the film She Said and opened up about her experience coping with postpartum depression after the birth of her first child.

In the film, Mulligan plays New York Times investigative reporter Meghan Twohey, who, with journalist Jodi Kantor (played by Zoe Kazan), published a bombshell Harvey Weinstein investigation in 2017 that would go on to spur a worldwide #MeToo reckoning.

When Twohey took up the towering investigation with Kantor, she was on maternity leave coping with postpartum depression, and Mulligan told PEOPLE: "One of the parts of the script that hit me initially the most was Megan's experience with postnatal depression. I had a very similar experience with my first child seven years ago, and felt very alone, and very scared, and also very confused by the whole experience."

For Mulligan, "it was really going back to work in some form," shooting the 2015 film Suffragette, "that was the thing that got me on the road to finding myself again with incredible support around me."

