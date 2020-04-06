Carey Mulligan Doesn't Miss Life Before Kids: 'Haven't Been in a Bar in a Really Long Time'

Image zoom Rory Payne for PORTER magazine

For Carey Mulligan, life after becoming a mom is where it’s at.

Surrounding the upcoming release of her new black comedy Promising Young Woman, the 34-year-old actress opened up to PORTER magazine about filming and why she doesn’t necessarily long for the time before she and husband Marcus Mumford welcomed son Wilfred, 2½, and daughter Evelyn Grace, 4½.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“In fact, every time we stepped into a new bar set, [director/producer/writer Emerald Fennell] and I would both be like, ‘God, we haven’t been in a bar in a really long time.’ And I’m very glad of that,” Mulligan says.

The mother of two also shares with PORTER that as she gets older, “My female friendships have become increasingly important — particularly the ones with friends I made when I was 14 at school.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Carey Mulligan for PORTER magazine Rory Payne for PORTER magazine

RELATED: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Team Up with Child Refugee to Raise Awareness for Children in Conflict

“It’s something about doing stages of life together and supporting each other,” Mulligan explains. “Every year, we do our birthdays together, because all our birthdays are within six days of one another. It’s great.”

For the star, her newest flick — which PORTER describes as “a black comedy about revenge, sexual assault and toxic masculinity” — was a chance to step outside of her mom skin.

“One part of Promising Young Woman that really struck me was that, for the last couple of years, I have been playing moms,” Mulligan says. “I was a mother in Mudbound, I had a 14-year-old in Wildlife. And then I read this script where I am working in a coffee shop and have no dependents.”

Image zoom Carey Mulligan covers PORTER magazine Rory Payne for PORTER magazine

RELATED VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Jokes It’s “Terrifying” When She Realizes She’s Not in Her 20s Anymore



“It’s funny, because the reaction I first had when I read the script was, ‘This is soooo romantic,’ ” Mulligan adds of her first impression of the multi-layered story. “There’s this gorgeous ’80s rom-com in there, with this really believable relationship in the middle of it.”

And while most wouldn’t really label the film a romantic comedy (and Mulligan’s filmography doesn’t include one), she’s completely on board if Richard Curtis — who wrote and directed romance-genre classics like Love Actually and About Time — gives her a call.

“I have always wanted to be in a rom-com,” Mulligan tells PORTER. “I’ve been campaigning for Richard Curtis to write me something for about 10 years!”

Promising Young Woman is slated for a U.S. release on April 17.