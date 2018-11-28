Carey Hart Wins Over Fans by Taking His Kids Out for Bar Food: 'I Was Too Tired to Cook'

Carey Hart just discovered the ultimate parenting hack.

On Tuesday, the retired motocross racer shared on Instagram that he skipped out on cooking while his superstar wife Pink was working by taking their son Jameson Moon, 23 months, and daughter Willow Sage, 7, out for bar food.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And if Willow’s attentive gaze at her food and Jameson’s sweet grin are any indication, the kids didn’t mind the unconventional meal one bit.

“Dinner w/these two knuckle heads while mama works,” Hart, 43, captioned the picture of his children noshing on their treats, adding, “#IWasToTiredToCook [sic] #BarFoodForTheWin.”

Fans swooned over the post. “You’re such a legend dad,” one fan wrote. “Always so hands on with your kids and keeping it real.”

“So cool! Love how real you guys are!!!” another person commented while a third chimed in, “You’re such a fun, devoted, loving Papa!!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Carey Hart/Instagram; Inset: Getty

RELATED: Pink’s Daughter, 7, Has “First ER Trip” After “Monkey Bars from Hell”: “She Is Tough as Nails”

Hart may have been too weary to whip up food, but Willow and Jameson are chefs in the making.

In July 2017, Pink shared an Instagram photo that showed the “What About Us” performer sautéing vegetables with Jameson strapped to her front as Willow prepared to open a cabinet over a coffee machine.

“Dinner time,” the 39-year-old singer labeled the snapshot.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Opens Up About “Excruciating Pain” and Thanks Fans for “Patience” After Canceling Concerts

The family recently wrapped up their Thanksgiving celebration, which included two turkeys on Thursday that Hart offered a peek at on Instagram. “We slayed turkey day,” he declared.

On Friday, he posted a picture with Pink in which he wore a NSFW seasonal sweater and his wife, bottle in hand, donned a flowy print dress.

“Hope everyone had a great thanksgiving yesterday. Ours was perfect. Let’s all try to keep this thankful thing rolling,” Hart wrote, giving Pink a playful shout-out by including the hashtag, “#Milf.”