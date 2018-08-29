Carey Hart Jokes He and Son 'Are Out Infecting the World' After Revealing Jameson's Illness

Carey Hart isn’t going to let a little criticism get him down!

After he was criticized for exposing son Jameson’s hand, foot, and mouth disease on Instagram Tuesday, the 43-year-old motocross star hit back at his critics once again.

“Jameson and I out infecting the world,” Hart jokingly captioned a photo of the 20-month-old riding in a push car and pointing with his little index finger.

Earlier in the day, Hart revealed the less-than-glamorous parts of life on the road with wife Pink and their two kids.

“Wanna know how glamorous tour can be?” he captioned a photo, showing Jameson covered in a rash.

“Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and Willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows,” Hart said about their 7-year-old daughter.

“I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a sh—- look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs,” he added.

The father of two has not only had to deal with his children’s ailing health, but judgment from others.

“Pink I love you but why would you take him to breakfast looking like that?… People don’t know what is going on for all they know he has something contagious so it’s only human to be grossed out or at least concerned,” one fan wrote in response to Hart’s photo.

Hart then replied, “Are you serious???? You are what’s wrong with this judgmental world.”

He also responded sarcastically to one user who inquired about him bringing Jameson to breakfast in just a diaper, “Yeah I took my kid to breakfast only wearing a diaper,” and to another who commented about the condition’s contagious nature, “What’s your point? You think I let my kids eat off other people’s plates?”

Earlier this month, after both of her kids got sick, Pink caught an upper respiratory infection and was forced to cancel four of her Sydney concerts. She was even “rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain” to treat a gastric virus.