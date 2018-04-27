Carey Hart Calls Out 'Parent Police' After Taking Son, 16 Months, on a Jet Ski

On Friday, Carey Hart shared a photo of himself and son Jameson, 16 months, "idling around" Thursday on a jet ski in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Carey Hart is passing his need for speed on to his son — but for now, it’s baby steps.

On Friday, the former motocross competitor shared a photo of himself and his 16-month-old son Jameson Moon hanging out on a jet ski during wife Pink‘s Beautiful Trama tour concert stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Jameson and I idling around yesterday in ft. Lauderdale. Short ride since he was getting splashed and not [too] stoked,” Hart, 42, captioned the image, adding, “Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jameson’s love for sports is already starting to show, even at his young age. Days after his first birthday in December, the adorable little boy hit the slopes with his dad on Mammoth Mountain in California.

Hart shared a cute video of his son atop a miniature snowboard, where he can be heard saying in the background, “So what do you think, dude? You ready to go snowboarding?” as Jameson wiggles around with a huge smile.

“The stoke is real lol. @mammothmountain @burtonsnowboards,” the proud dad wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink’s Advice for Raising Strong Kids: “I’m a Truth-Teller”



Pink, 38, recently starred on the cover of PEOPLE’s 2018 Beautiful Issue alongside the couple’s children — Jameson and his big sister, 6½-year-old Willow Sage — dishing on the differences in her and Hart’s parenting dynamic.

“I’m way more serious and I’m bad cop. I never thought I’d be bad cop. My husband promised me I wouldn’t be bad cop, and he has failed me in that way. He’s fun guy, Mr. Fun! And then I come in with the rules,” she said.