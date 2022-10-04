Carey Hart Shares Family Photo from 'Epic Couple of Days' with Pink and Kids at Ohana Festival

Pink and Carey Hart share son Jameson Moon, 5, and daughter Willow Sage, 11

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 11:01 AM
Carey Hart Shares Family Photo from 'Epic Couple of Days' with Pink and Kids at Ohana Festival
Photo: Carey Hart/Instagram

Carey Hart and Pink are soaking up the special moments with their kids.

On Monday, Hart shared photos on Instagram from the family's weekend at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California.

"Pretty epic couple days @theohanafest w/ the family. Seeing Willz sing on stage w/ her mama gets me choked up every time!" the proud dad wrote, mentioning a video he shared of their 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage on stage with the singer.

"Partied Jamo to the point of passing out 🤣," the dad joked, nodding to a photo where their 5-year-old Jameson Moon slept through some of the day's festivities.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old singer spoke to Carson Daly on the Today show and revealed why she hasn't allowed Willow to have her own cell phone yet, compared to many of her peers.

"There's a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well," Pink explained. "For kids, I'm not there yet."

"I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, 'You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.' That doesn't move my needle. I don't care," she added.

Carey Hary, Pink, children
Pink and Carey Hart with their kids Jameson and Willow. John Shearer/WireImage

While chatting with PEOPLE in February, the singer opened up about being a mom of two, admitting that she gets "overwhelmed all the time" as a parent.

"I cry in my closet a lot," she said. "Here's the problem when you don't have boundaries in your house — I'll go in the shower and have a full out loud conversation with myself and I'll turn around and Willow's been standing there staring at me the entire time."

"I get overwhelmed all the time," Pink continued. "I am an extrovert. I process out loud and my daughter is an introvert and I don't know what she's thinking half the time."

Related Articles
Pink Says She Won't Let Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Have a Cell Phone
Pink Says She Won't Allow Her Daughter Willow, 10, to Have a Cell Phone: 'I'm Not There Yet'
Jameson Moon Hart, Pink, and Willow Sage Hart arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021
Pink Says She Gets 'Overwhelmed' by Motherhood 'All the Time': 'I Cry in My Closet'
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline
pink daughter willow sage tiktok
Pink Proudly Shares Video of 9-Year-Old Daughter Willow Singing as Her TikTok Debut
Pink
Pink Is 'Grateful' for the 'Wild Ride' as Husband Carey Hart Preps a 'Spatchcock Turkey' for Thanksgiving
Moroccan Scott Cannon And Monroe Cannon Party Hosted By Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon with His Kids
Pink, Carey Hart Halloween 2021
Pink Shows Off Her Family's 'Cruella' -Inspired Halloween Costumes — See the Spooky Photo!
Carson Daly
Carson Daly's Son Jackson, 13, Is His Blonde Twin During Special Golf Outing in Scotland
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett Shares Adorable Shot of Daughter Lillie, 7 Months, with Her Big, Open Smile
P!nk
Pink Says Son Jameson, 5, Listens to Her New Sleep Stories 'Every Night': 'He Loves Me'
Jessica Hart and baby
Jessica Hart Shares First Photo of 4-Month-Old Son Glorious: 'Most Chill Baby'
Pink and Carey Hart's daughter
Pink and Carey Hart Treat Their Kids to 'Family Ride Day' on Dirt Bikes and Four-Wheelers
Brayden; Hudson; Christina Hall
Christina Hall Shares Heartwarming Photo of Her Sons, Says Hudson Is 'Brayden's Little Shadow'
Pink
Pink & Carey Hart's Sweetest Family Pics
Willow Carey Hart rock climbing
Carey Hart Shares Epic Photos of Willow and Jameson Outdoor Rock Climbing: 'Our Kids Are Gnarly'
Carey Hart
See Pink and Carey Hart's Son Jameson, 3½, Spend His 'First Day on a Motorcycle': 'He Killed It!'