Carey Hart Shares Family Photo from 'Epic Couple of Days' with Pink and Kids at Ohana Festival

Carey Hart and Pink are soaking up the special moments with their kids.

On Monday, Hart shared photos on Instagram from the family's weekend at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California.

"Pretty epic couple days @theohanafest w/ the family. Seeing Willz sing on stage w/ her mama gets me choked up every time!" the proud dad wrote, mentioning a video he shared of their 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage on stage with the singer.

"Partied Jamo to the point of passing out 🤣," the dad joked, nodding to a photo where their 5-year-old Jameson Moon slept through some of the day's festivities.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old singer spoke to Carson Daly on the Today show and revealed why she hasn't allowed Willow to have her own cell phone yet, compared to many of her peers.

"There's a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well," Pink explained. "For kids, I'm not there yet."

"I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, 'You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.' That doesn't move my needle. I don't care," she added.

Pink and Carey Hart with their kids Jameson and Willow. John Shearer/WireImage

While chatting with PEOPLE in February, the singer opened up about being a mom of two, admitting that she gets "overwhelmed all the time" as a parent.

"I cry in my closet a lot," she said. "Here's the problem when you don't have boundaries in your house — I'll go in the shower and have a full out loud conversation with myself and I'll turn around and Willow's been standing there staring at me the entire time."

"I get overwhelmed all the time," Pink continued. "I am an extrovert. I process out loud and my daughter is an introvert and I don't know what she's thinking half the time."