Carey Hart Shares Epic Photos of Willow and Jameson Outdoor Rock Climbing: 'Our Kids Are Gnarly'

Carey Hart is in awe at his kids' rock climbing skills!

On Wednesday, the motocross star, 45, shared a series of epic Instagram photos of his son Jameson, 4, and daughter Willow, 10, outdoor rock climbing for the first time - and nearly making it to the top!

In the photos, both kids, whom Hart shares with his wife Pink, are wearing harnesses and helmets to safely climb. "Our kids are gnarly. Willz and jamo's 1st time outdoor rock climbing," Hart wrote.

The father of two explained that many of the photos are of his son as Willow "was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top."

Willow Carey Hart rock climbing Credit: Carey Hart/Instagram

"Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real," he said of his young son.

Willow Hart rock climbing Credit: Carey Hart/Instagram

Along with showing his love for adventurous activity, Hart recently opened up about his "softer side."

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the dad of two appeared virtually to discuss his family and his wife's new documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which he said shows his "vulnerable side as a father."

The documentary offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes of her recent Beautiful Trauma World Tour and follows personal moments as the singer navigates being a wife and mom while on the road.

During his chat with host Ellen DeGeneres, 63, Hart revealed that Pink, 41, never directly talked to him about being in the project.