Carey Hart Shares Epic Photos of Willow and Jameson Outdoor Rock Climbing: 'Our Kids Are Gnarly'
Carey Hart shares son Jameson, 4, and daughter Willow, 10, with wife Pink
Carey Hart is in awe at his kids' rock climbing skills!
On Wednesday, the motocross star, 45, shared a series of epic Instagram photos of his son Jameson, 4, and daughter Willow, 10, outdoor rock climbing for the first time - and nearly making it to the top!
In the photos, both kids, whom Hart shares with his wife Pink, are wearing harnesses and helmets to safely climb. "Our kids are gnarly. Willz and jamo's 1st time outdoor rock climbing," Hart wrote.
The father of two explained that many of the photos are of his son as Willow "was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top."
Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Pink and Husband Carey Hart Celebrate Daughter Willow's 10th Birthday: 'The Love of My Life'
"Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real," he said of his young son.
Along with showing his love for adventurous activity, Hart recently opened up about his "softer side."
On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the dad of two appeared virtually to discuss his family and his wife's new documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which he said shows his "vulnerable side as a father."
The documentary offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes of her recent Beautiful Trauma World Tour and follows personal moments as the singer navigates being a wife and mom while on the road.
RELATED VIDEO: Pink's Husband Carey Hart Says He's 'Glad' Her Documentary Shows His 'Vulnerable Side as a Father'
During his chat with host Ellen DeGeneres, 63, Hart revealed that Pink, 41, never directly talked to him about being in the project.
"I saw some rough cuts of it early on, and the funny thing is about two days before the movie came out, she's like, 'You know, I never actually talked to you about this. How do you feel about being in it and your parts in it?' I'm like, 'Well a little too late now,' " Hart said with a laugh.