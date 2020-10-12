"No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards," Carey Hart captioned his Instagram post, in part

Carey Hart Says He's a 'Firm Believer in Teaching' His Kids, 3½ and 9, How to 'Shoot' a Gun

Carey Hart is passing some firearm lessons on to his children.

The former motocross competitor, 45, gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into a "fun morning shooting" session with his son Jameson Moon, 3½, and daughter Willow Sage, 9, over the weekend.

Both kids are shown pointing their weapons at targets amid a remote outdoor landscape. In one video, Hart teaches Jameson, who wears protective headphones, the right way to handle his rifle, praising him for shooting properly.

"Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud," wrote Hart.

The father of two went on to say that he's "a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards 🤘🏼🤘🏼."

"Have a great weekend, everyone," Hart said, ending his caption with two hashtags no doubt designed to deter any would-be parent shamers: "#IfYouDontLikeItScrollOn" and "#PokeTheBear."

One Twitter user called Hart's actions in teaching his kids "badass" but inquired, "Which is why I'm so confused you would support the democrats who have stated they will take our guns Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilage [sic]. Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump."

"1st they don't want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them??" Hart replied. "Second I'm a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice."

Hart — who, along with Pink, 41, has been open about his experiences with the "parent police" on social media in the past — previously explained why he was teaching Willow to shoot back in January 2019.

"Haven't poked the parent police bear in a few days. Willz and I shooting the 22 rifle," he captioned a video of his daughter operating the firearm from a kneeling position. "She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards. Started her shooting at 3yrs old."