Carey Hart Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jameson on First Day of Preschool: 'Growing Like a Weed'

Off he goes!

On Tuesday, Carey Hart, 46, shared an adorable photo of his 4-year-old son Jameson on his first day of preschool.

In the heart-melting picture, the little boy, whom Hart shares with his wife Pink, wears a motocross t-shirt, blue camouflage shorts, black sneakers with white high socks and a magenta backpack.

The toddler also sports a star-printed face mask to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jameson's 1st day of pre school. He is growing like a weed!!!!! So proud of you, lil man," Hart writes.

Last month, the motocross star enlisted help from his son to build a new race bike for his daughter Willow, 10.

"Jamo helping me build Willz a new race bike while she is at school. She is gonna be stoked on this new @harobmx !!!" Hart wrote alongside photos of Jameson standing next to the green bike.

Before heading back to school, Jameson and Willow had an adventure-filled summer, which included their first outdoor rock climbing trip.

In June, Hart shared a series of epic Instagram photos of his son and daughter Willow, outdoor rock climbing and nearly making it to the top.

In the photos, both kids are wearing harnesses and helmets to safely climb. "Our kids are gnarly. Willz and jamo's 1st time outdoor rock climbing," Hart wrote.

The father of two explained that many of the photos are of his son as Willow "was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top."