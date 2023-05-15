Carey Hart Says He and Kids Are 'So Lucky' to Have Pink on Mother's Day: 'Best I've Ever Seen Do It'

Carey Hart took time out to celebrate wife Pink on Mother's Day.

The motocross racer, 47, shared photos of his singer-songwriter wife, 43, and their two kids — Jameson, 6, and Willow, 11.

"Happy Mother's Day to Mama @pink . Truly, the best I've ever seen do it," the proud husband wrote.

"The kids and I are so lucky to have you. There is no hoop to big to jump through. Sometimes don't know how you do it all, but I know we are grateful."

Pink recently spoke about her forthcoming Summer Carnival stadium tour, revealing that her two kids will be joining her for the tour — which visits several countries across Europe before hitting the U.S. from July through November.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink revealed. "We just had to go over minimum wage, and it's different state to state."

The singer also took the opportunity to teach her daughter about negotiating her salary.

"I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself,' " said Pink. "I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"

Carey Hart/Instagram

The singer sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music earlier this year and talked about how her experiences growing up and within the music industry impacted her desire to have children.

"Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,' " the mom of two recalled.

Pink explained that there was an idea that there wasn't more to her than the sides she showed in her music.

"Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me," she explained. "And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."