Carey Hart Helps Son Jameson Play a Classic Prank on Daughter Willow — See Her Reaction!

Pink and Carey Hart's kids have a great sense of humor.

The motocross racer, 47, shared a video on Instagram Thursday of daughter Willow, 11, walking over to the family's kitchen sink, and rinsing something off when she's asked to.

When she turns on the faucet, she immediately gets sprayed in the face with water. The tween looks annoyed for a beat before laughing at the prank.

"Happy Fools Day!" little brother Jameson, 6, can be heard yelling in the background as he laughs.

"Jamo and I got Willz good on April fools w/ the old 'zip tie on the sink spray nozzle' trick 🤣🤣," the dad of two wrote. "Hope everyone is having a great week! Hang in there, it's almost the weekend 🥴."

Both Willow and Jameson joined their mom on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet last month.

For the carpet, Pink, 43, donned an oversized white suit jacket with flowing, oversized white pants to match. Willow sported a light pink dress with a sparkly top and black Dr. Martens boots, while Jameson wore a grey suit vest with matching pants as well as a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

Jameson Moon, Pink and Willow Sage. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pink recently spoke about her forthcoming Summer Carnival stadium tour, revealing that her two kids will be joining her for the tour — which visits several countries across Europe before hitting the U.S. from July through November.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink revealed. "We just had to go over minimum wage, and it's different state to state."

The singer also took the opportunity to teach her daughter about negotiating her salary.

"I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself,' " said Pink. "I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"