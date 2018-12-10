Carey Hart Claps Back After Fans Comment on Son Jameson Riding a Dirt Bike Before Age 2

Carey Hart showed his family the tricks of the trade by taking them to a motocross ranch.

On Sunday, the former pro racer shared pictures from his outing with his wife Pink, their son Jameson Moon, who turns 2 on Dec. 26, and their daughter Willow Sage, 7½.

In an Instagram slideshow, Hart offered a peek at the family’s day of biking. Pink, 39, suited up in a “Mama Hart” jacket, while Jameson posed next to his father in a helmet.

“Awesome day riding motorcycles w/ the family @castillo_ranch,” he wrote. “Jamo is dirt bike crazy, and got to take him on some fun rides. Willow and mama @pink were charging the track. Love days like this!!!”

In another post, Jameson sat in front of Hart, 43, on a bike. “Jamo has his race face on,” Hart wrote of his son’s focused expression. “Don’t worry parent police, I’m a professional.”

Even though Hart offered a warning, people used the comment section to offer their opinions. “Nice eye protection for the kid,” one person wrote sarcastically, noting that Jameson’s face was not masked in the picture.

“Move along,” Hart replied.

“Does he have protective gear too?” another person chimed in.

Other social media users were supportive. “You guys are making some awesome childhood memories for those kids!” one person wrote while another said, “Better that he is taught by someone that knows what they’re doing.”

Jameson is no stranger to outdoor athletics. In October 2017, he sat on a skateboard during a trip with Hart to a skate park. “Look at Daddy,” a friend said in Hart’s video as he gently pushed the skateboard bearing Jameson.

This past April, the former motocross competitor shared a photo of himself and his son hanging out on a jet ski during Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour concert stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Jameson and I idling around yesterday in ft. Lauderdale. Short ride since he was getting splashed and not [too] stoked,” Hart captioned the image, adding, “Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done.”

Shortly after turning 1 in December 2017, Jameson joined Hart for a day of snowboarding on Mammoth Mountain in California.

In a sweet Instagram video of Jameson balancing on a snowboard, Hart asked the bundled-up little boy, “What do you think, dude? Ready to go snowboarding?”

Jameson smiled at his father and wriggled back and forth on his board as Hart laughed and said, “Yeah? Yeah, bud!”