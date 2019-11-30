Carey Hart Celebrates Thanksgiving with His 'Badass' 8½-Year-Old Daughter Willow

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pink and husband, Carey Hart, are feeling extra thankful for their family this Thanksgiving.

The couple celebrated the holiday with their loved ones including daughter Willow Sage, 8½, and son Jameson Moon, who turns 3 next month.

Along with a turkey cook-off, the dad of two bonded with his eldest child by teaching her how to handle some of his tools. “Rainy day weather, teaching Willz to do some MiG welding. I gat a bad ass daughter 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼,” Hart proudly wrote alongside the father-daughter duo with their masks.

“My lil nature girl. Taking in a Central Cal rain storm,” he also shared, posting a photo of his daughter standing in the rain.

Pink also shared a family moment from their Thanksgiving celebrations. The singer paid tribute to her mom by posting a smiley photo of the pair. “Grateful. #mama #thankful,” Pink wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Pink, 40, had the whole family join her at the 2019 CMA Awards, where she performed her duet with Chris Stapleton, “Love Me Anyway.”

While on the red carpet, Pink (née Alecia Moore) told Entertainment Tonight that she would be taking a break from music next year to focus on her family. After two years on the road, Pink wrapped her successful Beautiful Trauma World Tour earlier this month.

“We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow’s back in school now. Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon. It’s kind of the year of the family,” she said. “And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

Image zoom Carey Hart, Pink and their two kids, Jameson and Willow. John Shearer/WireImage

Pink also acknowledged her 14-year-anniversary of marriage coming up in January by joking that Hart, 44, “deserves a trophy!”

“It’s been a while. We used to make a big deal out of it. Now, we’re just lucky to be together,” she continued, adding of how she and Hart keep the flame alive, “We fight nicer.”

Through the years, Pink and the former motocross racer have weathered their fair share of public drama. In 2008, they announced their separation — which fueled her emotional breakup album Funhouse — but they reconciled the following year.

In February, Pink revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she slashed Hart’s tires one Thanksgiving, injuring herself badly enough to need 13 stitches in the process.

“The holidays are stressful,” she said, adding, “I got clean through the first one. He has a raised F250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much. And the second one I lost a little steam and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife.”

Pink recently talked about turning 40 in September, telling Billboard she celebrated with a surprise birthday party thrown by her husband and their kids.

“Forty was the first birthday I’ve had where I’ve been like, ‘F— yeah, this is awesome! Yes! I know exactly who I am!’ And now I can just chill out a little bit,” she said.

“And then 60 is going to be like, ‘F— that, turn it back up.’ I’m going to be on roller skates, with f— rollers in my hair, house plants everywhere,” she added.