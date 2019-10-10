Sophia Bush, Hilary Duff and More Stars Design Care Bears for International Day of the Girl

Image zoom Sophia Bush's Justice Bear for International Day of the Girl CARE

Another day, another reason to celebrate strong, independent and smart girls around the world.

Friday marks the seventh annual celebration of International Day of the Girl and celebrities, artists and influencers alike have teamed up with humanitarian organization CARE and Care Bears™ to design unique, collectible vinyl Care Bears inspired by CARE’s work around the globe.

Stars such as Kacey Musgraves, Sophia Bush, Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Ashlee Simpson Ross have each created their own one-of-a-kind bears inspirited with a belief they’re most passionate about.

“I created Justice Bear — well, because [Ruth Bader Ginsburg] is my hero! — and to remind the world that while we’ve come a long way, our fight for civil rights is far from over,” Bush, 37, says in a press release.

Image zoom Celebrity-designed Care Bears for International Day of the Girl CARE

Image zoom Kacey Musgraves' Earth Magic Bear for International Day of the Girl CARE

“With women and girls leading the charge, I believe a world in which everyone is equal under the law is achievable,” add the former One Tree Hill actress.

Other bears that have been created are Simpson Ross’ Equality Bear, focused on ensuring everyone is treated with respect and love, and Skai Jackson‘s Climate Justice Bear, devoted to “cultivating and protecting” the earth.

“Each signature Care Bear is helping to spread compassion and love by supporting CARE’s essential and inspiring work,” says Elizabeth Litten Miller — Head of Brand & Marketing at Cloudco Entertainment, Care Bears™’s parent company — in the press release.

Image zoom Celebrity-designed Care Bears for International Day of the Girl CARE

“We’ve always known that empowered girls can do anything, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate girl power than through the magic of Care Bears™,” Litten Miller adds.

The Bears will displayed at Showfields in New York City on Saturday, where Teen Wolf star Holland Roden will also be on hand to discuss her experience traveling to Jordan with CARE in a fireside chat.

Each bear will be auctioned off through Ebay at www.ebay.com/CARE, where the proceeds will aid CARE’s work to fight global poverty through female empowerment.