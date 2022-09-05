Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party

Cardi B and Offset went all out for son Wave Set's first birthday.

On Sunday, the "Up" rapper, 29, shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party. The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina.

Family and friends cheered as Offset used a remote control to guide the truck as Wave rode it into the party. The sweet birthday boy was met at his destination by his siblings, getting a big kiss on the cheek from sister Kulture, 4.

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships. The three kids were seen throughout Cardi's videos, matching with the rest of the family in denim and flower-print outfits.

Other videos showed the spread of games and entertainment at the event, which ranged from model car racing to denim jacket customizing.

Offset also shared a sweet tribute to Wave on Instagram to celebrate his youngest son's special day.

The 30-year-old rapper shared a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone."MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote in the Instagram caption.

The couple has been known to have grand celebrations for their children, celebrating Kulture's 4th birthday in an ornate mermaid-themed event earlier this year.

Speaking about the extravagant celebrations on Twitter Monday, Cardi wrote, "I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain't really had s--- growing up soooo yea imma ball."

In an April interview with Essence, Offset opened up about the beauty of his blended family.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

"I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it," Cardi also added. "I love our family, and I wouldn't want it any other way."