"I've been wearing nails this long since I was 10," Cardi B says in a video that shows her step-by-step instructions on how to change a diaper with long nails

Cardi B Shows How She Changes Diapers with Her Super Long Nails — See the Video!

cardi b shows fans how she changes diapers with long nails

cardi b shows fans how she changes diapers with long nails

Cardi B isn't letting her long nails stop her from performing a flawless diaper change.

On Tuesday, the mom of two shared a video of her changing the diaper of a stuffed teddy bear after fellow rapper and new mom Kash Doll asked, "Aye Bardi how the hell u change a diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cardi B, 29, replied, "Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video," adding three laughing Emojis.

"Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices," she continued.

In the clip Cardi, wearing long stiletto-shaped red nails, first unsnaps a onesie the teddy bear is wearing, revealing the stuffed animal's diaper.

She then shows her strategy for using the diaper to help wipe if there's "too much poop."

"You always wanna make sure you clean the butt cheeks," she continues as she grabs a nearby wipe.

Her 3-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset, 30, then appears and asks, "Mommy ... why you cleaning the butt?"

"It's a long story," Cardi says with a laugh as she shows how to clean the "crevices" of the bear.

The "Up" rapper successfully puts on a new diaper for the teddy before snapping the onesie again.

"This is the part I hate the most –– clipping it," she says. "I don't know if it's because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I've been wearing nails this long since I was 10."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Hosts Hilarious Instagram Q&A with Daughter True: 'Love Our Little Talks'

Kulture asks the Grammy-winning rapper why she's "doing that to the bear," to which Cardi replies again, "It's a long story."

Cardi wraps the video by putting pants on the bear and says, "This is the little hard part. But it's never that hard."

Kash Doll appeared to be impressed and told Cardi, "Ok I'll be bck in a week and let u kno how it's going!!! Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cardi is changing lots of diapers after welcoming son Wave Set Cephus with Offset on Sept. 4. The pair revealed the 8-month-old's name and showed his face for the first time in their own Instagram posts last month.

Announcing his moniker with Emojis, Cardi wrote "🦕🌊🧸," alongside snaps of Wave rocking a blue fur coat and massive diamond chain.

Offset also introduced Wave to the world with an adorable picture of the infant cutely beaming at someone off-camera, wearing a handful of blinged-out necklaces.