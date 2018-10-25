Cardi B Reveals She Turned Down a 'Seven Figure' Offer to Share First Photos of Baby Kulture

No amount of “Money” will make Cardi B share the identity of her baby girl.

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker, 26, revealed she will be debuting photos of her daughter Kulture Kiari on her own terms — that is if she ever chooses to publicly share them with her fans and followers.

Since the July 10 birth of their first child, the “Money” rapper and her husband Offset have only shown small glimpses of their newborn. “Me and my husband… We just don’t wanna show our baby right now,” the mother of one said Wednesday during an interview with Apple Music‘s Ebro Darden.

“I got offered seven figures [for baby pictures], but I’m just not ready yet,” Cardi added.

Kulture

Though photos of Kulture are unlikely anytime soon, the proud parent did mention her 3-month-old in her new single, “Money,” which was released on Tuesday.

“I was born to flex, diamonds on y neck / I like boardin’ jets, I like mornin’ sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture,” Cardi spits near the end of the track.

In September, the rapper made her triumphant return at the American Music Awards, where she performed “I Like It,” won three awards and thanked baby Kulture in an acceptance speech.

“I really want to thank my daughter,” she said. “I was so influenced when I was pregnant with her to be like, I gotta do this; I gotta show people wrong, prove people wrong — because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby.”

Offset and Cardi B

And being a new mom has not stalled Cardi’s career.

During her interview with Darden on Wednesday, she teased the release of a bonus album.

“The plan was always to drop a, like, bonus. But I just didn’t [think] I was going to be so busy doing back-and-forth, back-and-forth things after I gave birth. It’s like, oh my God, like, my schedule is so flooded,” Cardi explained. “Maybe in December or just maybe January. I don’t know. It’s just songs that I felt were really good songs that didn’t make the album.”