Cardi B Celebrates Thanksgiving with Husband Offset and Daughter Kulture After Calling Off Divorce

Cardi B officially called off her divorce from husband Offset, who is also her 2-year-old daughter Kulture's dad, earlier this month

It's all about family for Cardi B and Offset this Thanksgiving.

Amid their reconciliation, the married couple celebrated the holiday on Thursday with their 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. In an adorable Instagram post Cardi, 28, shared on Thanksgiving, the toddler was pictured sitting down in a burgundy and beige outfit complete with a matching beret.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Thanksgiving 🦃.Tried my best to take pics of @kulturekiari 🙄," the rap star captioned her photo set.

Cardi also shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram Story, showing her husband and family members dancing inside what appeared to be their Atlanta home. She also shared photos of their extravagant dinner.

The star officially called off her divorce from the Migos rapper earlier this month, weeks after their public reconciliation.

Image zoom Offset | Credit: cardi b/ instagram

In one story post, Cardi jokingly removed Kulture's pacifier after the little one didn't want to get dressed for the holiday. "Behaving soo bad," she captioned her photo.

Image zoom Kulture | Credit: cardi b/ instagram

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper initially filed for divorce from Offset, 28, in September, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," reportedly after finding out Offset had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n---- a f---ing lesson and f---ing file for divorce, I could do that," she said in an audio clip. "It's my life. I'm not getting no f---ing abuse."

"If we work things out, we sit down and work things out and I tell a n---- what I don't like and what I want to change when he tells me what he wants me to change what he wants me to stop doing," she added.

Cardi ended the two-part audio clip by saying that the two are "work[ing] things out little by little slowly."

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce from Offset Weeks After Public Reconciliation

It has been a week of celebration for Cardi, who made history last Sunday by becoming the first artist to win favorite song in the rap/hip-hop category at the American Music Awards two times.

She was previously awarded in 2018 for her hit "Bodak Yellow," and this year, she took home the trophy again for her song "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The star was unable to attend the awards show in Los Angeles, but celebrated the historic win on Twitter. "Thank you guys soooo much," she wrote, along with a video showing her thanking her fans. "Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans, celebs everybody that supported the song. Also thanks for voting."

"Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would [have] rescheduled my dentist appointment," she continued. "I'm so swollen."